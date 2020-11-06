How to watch: No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

How to watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 season is finally here!

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (0-0) are set to host the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

A quick glance at the Cardinal:

Quarterback K.J. Costello entered the transfer portal and has found a new home at Mississippi State under first-year Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach (formerly at Washington State).

Stanford’s defense was statistically in the middle of the Pac in terms of total yards allowed and points per game and now their best pass rusher, Casey Toohill who recorded eight sacks last season, is off in the NFL.

Offensively speaking, tight end Colby Parkinson - who was a nightmare redzone matchup for any opponent with his sheer size - was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The last team to beat Oregon at home in Autzen Stadium was Stanford (38-31 loss in OT).

A typical conversation on Saturdays during the college football season is what will the Ducks be wearing today? Against Stanford, Oregon will be dawning their ‘Nightmare Green’ look debuted last season but this time with a yellow winged helmet.

So clean when I pull up to the scene.@OregonFootball vs. Stanford uni combo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ojZeeR96Fd — GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 6, 2020

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: No. 12 Oregon vs. Stanford

WHEN: 4:44 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: Autzen Stadium; Eugene, Oregon

TV: ABC; Chris Fowler (PBP), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), and Maria Taylor (Sideline Reporter) on the call.

RADIO: Oregon Sports Network