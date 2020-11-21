How to watch: No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins

How to watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. UCLA originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 season is underway, and the Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start!

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (2-0) are set to host the UCLA Bruins (1-1) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

A quick glance at the Bruins:

Chip Kelley is seeking his first victory at his old stomping ground this Sunday against the Ducks

UCLA ran over the Cal Golden Bers on Sunday with over 440 yards total in the game. they beat the Bears 34-10.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a strong game with three TDs and 196 yards on 26 attempts. In addition, he rushed for one TD and 52 yards.

Quarterback Thompson-Robinson is questionable for this matchup due to COVID-19 protocols, though the school hasn't confirmed anything about his status.

A typical conversation on Saturdays during the college football season is what will the Ducks be wearing, of course. Against UCLA, Oregon will be dawning their ‘Ohana uniform’ look to represent the spitir of the Hawaiian culture.

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: No. 11 Oregon vs. UCLA

WHEN: 12:30 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: Autzen Stadium; Eugene, Oregon

TV: ESPN 2

RADIO: Oregon Sports Network