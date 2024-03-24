How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Alabama in the NCAA Tournament

Texas’ women’s basketball program continues its quest for a national title on Sunday.

The No. 1 seed Longhorns will host No. 8 Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Schaefer’s squad is coming off an impressive 40-point win over Drexel to open the tournament.

If Texas advances to the Sweet 16, they will face the winner of No. 5 Utah and No. 4 Gonzaga.

Here’s how to tune in to the Texas-Alabama matchup on Sunday.

When: Sunday, March 24

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Austin, Texas

Arena: Moody Center

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire