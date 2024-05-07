How to watch No. 1 Tennessee baseball versus Queens

No. 1 Tennessee (39-9, 17-7 SEC) will host Queens (12-36, 8-16 ASUN) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

First pitch between the Vols and Royals is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Zack Nelson (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Tuesday’s contest will be the first all time meeting between Tennessee and Queens.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 nationally for the first time since Week 17 in 2022. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the nation for 12 weeks in 2022 and were the unanimous top-ranked team in at least one poll for 10 weeks.

Tennessee-Queens projected starting pitchers

RHP Marcus Phillips (1 GS, 0-0, 2.77 ERA) versus RHP Landry Jurecka (12 GS, 3-7, 7.35 ERA)

Marcus Phillips. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

