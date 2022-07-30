Watch: No. 1 pick Travon Walker pranked by Jacksonville Jaguars teammates

NFL training camps are in full swing ahead of the 2022 season. 15 former Georgia Bulldogs are getting their first taste of pro football after being drafted this spring, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie came back to a surprise after practice on Thursday.

Bruh they filled Trayvon's car with packing peanuts 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ey3D3b94TU — I'm tired (@caitlinxfilm) July 29, 2022

According to Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, Walker is poised to make an impact.

“You think about the size – his height, his weight, his speed – it’s like a unicorn,” Caldwell said. “He is unique. He plays that way and you see it on tape. You see the burst, you see the speed, you see the moves he has. We are excited about him and I think he will be ready to roll.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire