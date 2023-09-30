Advertisement
Watch: No. 1 overall prospect, Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola is once again dominant

Kristian Dyer
Dylan Raiola was nothing short of spectacular on Friday night. What else is new for the top prospect in the nation and Georgia football commit?

Every week, it seems like the nation’s top quarterback is finding new ways to top what he did the week before.

In leading Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) to a 43-0 win on Friday night over Collins Hills (Suwanee, Georgia), Raiola threw for five touchdowns and showed on multiple passes an ability that projects to the next level.

He is the No. 1 player in the nation according to 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN ranks him as the nation’s second-best player. All three media outlets rank him as a five-star recruit.

Wherever he ranks, he is impressive.

His touch is certainly elite, as is his ability to make throws while on the move. He has great pocket presence, steps up well and mechanically is strong.

With the win, Raiola’s Buford is simply rolling and is now 6-0 on the season.

Check out a few of Raiola’s plays from Friday night’s win for Buford:

 

 

And this is just a nicely executed and clean play action with a nice touch for the six points.

 

