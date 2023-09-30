Watch: No. 1 overall prospect, Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola is once again dominant

Dylan Raiola was nothing short of spectacular on Friday night. What else is new for the top prospect in the nation and Georgia football commit?

Every week, it seems like the nation’s top quarterback is finding new ways to top what he did the week before.

In leading Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) to a 43-0 win on Friday night over Collins Hills (Suwanee, Georgia), Raiola threw for five touchdowns and showed on multiple passes an ability that projects to the next level.

He is the No. 1 player in the nation according to 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN ranks him as the nation’s second-best player. All three media outlets rank him as a five-star recruit.

Wherever he ranks, he is impressive.

His touch is certainly elite, as is his ability to make throws while on the move. He has great pocket presence, steps up well and mechanically is strong.

With the win, Raiola’s Buford is simply rolling and is now 6-0 on the season.

Check out a few of Raiola’s plays from Friday night’s win for Buford:

Dylan Raiola is in his bag tonight. That’s the best way I can describe this. Five touchdowns and a lot of yards…#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Uuyzm7SllW — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) September 30, 2023

And this is just a nicely executed and clean play action with a nice touch for the six points.

Georgia commit Dylan Raiola with the play action TD #UGA #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/4zMIqdKW87 — Hassan Khan (@Time2Football) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on High School Sports