WATCH: No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker gets 1st NFL sack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Travon WalkerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Jacksonville Jaguars raised more than a few eyebrows when they spent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, a high-upside pass-rusher who seemed to skyrocket up the board in a matter of days.
Walker’s rare combination of size, athleticism and versatility gives him limitless potential, and he’s already showing it off.
Watch the video above to see Walker grab his first NFL sack during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
List
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason