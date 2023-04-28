How to watch as No. 1 LSU baseball hosts Alabama for weekend series at The Box

The Tigers bounced back well last weekend from their first midweek loss of the season, completing a sweep on the road against Ole Miss.

However, No. 1-ranked LSU (32-8, 12-5 SEC) slipped up against yet another mid-major opponent this week against Nicholls, and now it welcomes to town an Alabama team riding some momentum after sweeping Missouri on the road last weekend.

The Crimson Tide (30-12, 9-9 SEC) are coming off back-to-back series wins since suffering a frustrating loss to Mississippi State a few weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action in Baton Rouge this weekend as LSU looks to remain unbeaten in conference series this season.

Game 1

Date : Friday, April 28

Location : Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network

Radio : LSU Radio Network

App : Watch ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Game 2

Date : Saturday, April 29

Location : Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network+

Radio : LSU Radio Network

App: Watch ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required)

Game 3

Date : Sunday, April 30

Location : Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time : 1 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network+

Radio : LSU Radio Network

App: Watch ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required)

Pitching Matchups

Game 1: LSU RH Paul Skenes (7-1, 1.97 ERA, 59.1 IP, 12 BB, 115 SO) vs. Alabama RH Luke Holman (5-2, 3.15 ERA, 45.2 IP, 18 BB, 53 SO)

Game 2: LSU Ty Floyd (6-0, 3.80 ERA, 47.1 IP, 18 BB, 48 SO) vs. Alabama RH Garrett McMillan (1-1, 3.38 ERA,10.2 IP, 6 BB, 10 SO)

Game 3: LSU RH Christian Little (2-1, 4.08 ERA, 28.2 IP, 14 BB, 35 SO) vs. Alabama RH Jacob McNairy (5-1, 3.92 ERA, 43.2 IP, 8 BB, 40 SO)

Rankings

LSU: No. 1 in all college baseball polls, No. 4 in NCAA RPI

Alabama: Unranked, No. 21 in NCAA RPI

Series History

Alabama has the edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1908, at 200-177-3. LSU has dominated in recent years, however, winning 13 of 15 series against the Tide since 2007. Last season, the Tigers took two games in Tuscaloosa. ‘Bama hasn’t taken a series in Baton Rouge since 2016.

Story continues

Quoting Coach Jay Johnson

“Alabama is a veteran team; it’s almost the identical team we played last year in Tuscaloosa. They’re an older team that’s won five SEC games in a row, and they’re playing really well. They’re not going to be overwhelmed by the situation or the environment. We’re going to have to pitch, defend, run the bases and play good offense in order to have a chance to win. We need our fans out here; it should be a great weekend, and we only have two SEC home weekends left, so we definitely want to see our fans out here.”

Injury Report

Both Tommy White and Tre Morgan are battling injuries, but Johnson said he was hopeful both could return to the field soon. He hasn’t provided an update on the status of pitcher Garrett Edwards, while the Tigers lost another bullpen guy in Chase Shores for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Batting Leader(s)

LSU: Dylan Crews (.485)

Alabama: Tommy Seidl (.360)

Doubles Leader(s)

LSU: Tommy White (14)

Alabama: Colby Shelton (9)

Home Run Leader(s)

LSU: Tommy White (13)

Alabama: Colby Shelton (16)

RBI Leader(s)

LSU: Tommy White (66)

Alabama: Drew Williamson (43)

Stolen Base Leader(s)

LSU: Jordan Thompson (4)

Alabama: Caden Rose (7)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=611345007]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire