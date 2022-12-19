Watch Nikola Jokic puts up historic 40 point, 27 rebound triple-double

The last NBA player with this kind of stat line? Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, when Planet of the Apes was a new movie just hitting theaters.

Nikola Jokic scored 40 points with 27 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals Sunday night in a triple-double against the Hornets.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Jokic got to that triple-double partly because coach Michael Malone had to lean on him in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets bench struggled to hold on to a lead. Jokic scored 13 points in the third by hitting a couple of 3-pointers and getting to the line six times.

Denver hung on for the 119-115 win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 for the Nuggets, while LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 31.

Jokic, the reigning back-to-back MVP, is again putting up numbers that inject him into that conversation: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and nine assists a game. A three-peat may be a tough sell with some voters — especially in a season with a deep list of players having strong campaigns, such as Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo — but Jokic has to be in the conversation.

And a historic 40-point triple-double is the kind of performance that sticks in voters’ minds.

