Watch: Nigerian chess champ plays for 60 consecutive hours

April 22 (UPI) -- The Nigerian chess master aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon successfully played the game for 60 consecutive hours.

Tunde Onakoya played 60 hours of chess against U.S. chess champion Shawn Martinez at a table set up in New York's Times Square and ended up the victor of every game.

The current Guinness World Record for longest chess marathon stands at 56 hours and 9 minutes, and the record-keeping organization must now review evidence from the 60-hour attempt to determine if it will take the title.

The record attempt aimed to raise $1 million for Chess in Slums Africa, a charity Onakoya co-founded to promote education in low-income areas across the continent.

Onakoya revealed on social media that he celebrated the end of his attempt with some Jollof rice -- his first meal in nearly four days.

"I had some food poisoning during the marathon so I couldn't eat anything at all. Just water," he wrote.