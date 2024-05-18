Watch: Nico Saltaformaggio continues to be Nicholls’ most productive arm out of the bullpen

THIBODAUX, La. — Former Holy Cross Tiger, Nico Saltaformaggio, has been Nicholls’ most productive arm out of the bullpen with 25 appearances, 61 strikeouts, and a career-best 3.41 ERA.

He entered the day tied with starting pitcher Jacob Mayers for the most innings pitched by a Colonel this year (63.1 innings).

Tuesday, he was named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row.

“When you have guys behind you like Drake [Anderson] and [Parker] Coddou, all those guys behind me, it makes it easy to just go out there and execute my pitch at a high level. That’s all we really try to do as a staff. But having a really good defense and then especially Kaden [Amundson] behind the plate too, it just helps you out,” said Nicholls senior pitcher Nico Saltaformaggio.

Nico Saltaformaggio is giving Nicholls his best at an opportune time.

In his last 20 innings of action, Saltaformaggio has allowed just two earned runs with 23 strikeouts, including five in friday’s save against McNeese.

Elite picthing is what the Colonels will need heading into postseason play and that’s exactly what Saltaformaggio is giving head Mike Silva and company.

“He’s been there before and he understands this time of year. I think that helps. I think two years ago he struggled a little bit during this time of year and then last year he really settled in down the stretch. You look at his line in the postseason the last weekend and then into the postseason last year, it was outstanding and he’s kind of gone through it. Ups and downs throughout the season. But, you know, you’re old veterans that have been there before and he’s got really good stuff. You know, you need them to step up and he knows that he’s answering the call for us,” said Nicholls head coach Mike Silva.

The Colonels are scheduled to close out the regular season Saturday at 1 p.m. against McNeese.

A sweep of the Cowboys would secure the top seed in the Southland Conference Tournament which opens Wednesday, May 22nd at Southeastern Louisiana University.

