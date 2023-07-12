WATCH: Nick Smith Jr. explodes for 33 points in NBA Summer League

Former Razorback Nick Smith Jr. put on an absolute clinic in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday night.

Smith went off for a game-high 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-5 3PT), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 6 turnovers in Charlotte’s 97-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The No. 27 overall pick finished with a +8 plus/minus rating after playing nearly 29 minutes.

Nick Smith Jr today dropped: 33 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

13-20 FG

4-5 from 3. Lot of unreal movements to get to the rim and showcased fantastic touch and played more in pace then before, shot effectively from deep as well. Easily his best game. pic.twitter.com/le3UdGQTLR — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) July 12, 2023

Tuesday night was Smith’s third Las Vegas Summer League game and he entered averaging just 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a block. He struggled getting acclimated in the first two contests while not meshing well with Hornet teammate – and No. 2 overall pick – Brandon Miller.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That wasn’t the case Tuesday, though, as Miller had 26 to go along with Smith’s 33 and the pair looked much more comfortable playing alongside each other.

📍 Thomas & Mack Center Nick Smith Jr. ➡️ Brandon Miller https://t.co/2FGmSUOy1q pic.twitter.com/liIXdAxqXW — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2023

While it’s extremely exciting to watch Smith return to his pre-injury ways, there’s probably a large segment of Arkansas fans who are disappointed that this type of performance never happened in a Razorback uniform.

It’s clear that the Nick Smith Jr. we saw at the end of last season was not the same player that garnered so much national attention as a high school prospect. However, that’s just how it goes sometimes with injuries and timing – albeit happens at Arkansas more often than other places.

Advertisement

The important thing is that Smith appears to be returning to his elite form that earned him the highest ranking in 2022 recruiting class. This version of Nick Smith Jr. is one that can still make Arkansas fans very proud while also making 29 NBA general managers look silly.

More Arkansas basketball!

Jaylin Williams crowned Call of Duty champion at NBA Summer League event

Arkansas Basketball: The All-90s Team

Arkansas Basketball: The All-80s team

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire