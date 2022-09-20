WATCH: Nick Sirianni’s post-game victory speech after Eagles 24-7 win over Vikings
Play together, win together.@novacare | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oQx3NqLr0R
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
The Eagles are off to Washington after a 24-7 victory over the Vikings on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.
After the strong performance, head coach Nick Sirianni talked to his team about “playing together” and “winning together” as Philadelphia moved to 2-0 on the season.
