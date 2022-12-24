Watch: Nick Scott pranks Rams players with ugly sweater Christmas uniform

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are two of the six teams squaring off on Christmas Day this year and CBS Sports helped both teams pull off a pretty hilarious prank. Nick Scott tricked his teammates into thinking they’ll be wearing a new uniform against the Broncos, complete with an ugly sweater jersey and, well, unique helmet design.

Not everyone believed it because they probably realize how strict the NFL is with its uniform policy, but their reactions were priceless.

A’Shawn Robinson seemed excited about the possibility of keeping the sweater jersey, despite the fact that he’s injured and not playing, while Brandon Powell said he too will be sitting out the game because of how ugly the jersey is.

One player even called it trash after being told that’s what the Rams are wearing against Denver.

The whole video is hilarious.

