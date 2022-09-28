Watch: Nick Scott mic’d up vs. Cardinals in Week 3

Fourth-year safety Nick Scott was wired up in the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the resulting content was pure gold. His magnetic personality was a perfect fit for the hot-mic role in the matchup, and his enthusiasm for the game was palpable in every clip that the team showed from his seven-tackle performance.

The Rams posted the video to their official Twitter account on Tuesday. Check out the clip below, and notice how much fun Scott was having supporting his teammates:

Scott is in his first season as the Rams’ full-time starter at the safety position and has thrived as a key contributor against opposing offenses. As the secondary’s last line of defense, his tenacious tackling and nose for the football have set him apart from his teammates, and in his age 27 season, he seems to be coming into his own.

Injuries across Los Angeles’ roster have plagued the team since training camp, and Scott has been a steady presence for the defense through all the unit’s early-season adversity. Quietly growing into a leadership role, he has been an underrated part of the Rams’ success through three weeks and will make every effort to keep improving his game moving forward.

A seventh-round selection by the Rams in the 2019 draft, Scott was part of Los Angeles’ Super Bowl campaign last year, registering two tackles in the big game. He played his college ball at Penn State, where he played running back and cornerback before transitioning to safety.

Scott’s natural athleticism helps him stay involved in the defense. He has an ability to sniff out the point of attack from his free safety spot and uses his physical gifts to find his way to the ball with uncanny consistency. Watch for Scott to hone his skillset over the course of this season, and for his role in the defense to grow as he becomes more comfortable in the Rams’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire