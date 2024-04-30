WATCH: Nick Samac’s passionate NFL draft call with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2024 NFL Draft needing to address the offensive line with multiple selections. After taking Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round, the Ravens did not select another offensive lineman until the seventh round when they took Michigan State center Nick Samac with the No. 228 overall pick.

Similar to fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker earlier in the day, Samac had an emotional phone call with general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh after being drafted by Baltimore.

“You okay playing for a Harbaugh??” Inside @nickysamac’s emotional draft call 🥺 pic.twitter.com/am7b9iAKFm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 28, 2024

After losing center Sam Mustipher in free agency, Samac has a clear path to earning the backup role to starter Tyler Linderbaum. Samac could also compete for a starting guard position after the Ravens lost both Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency.

Baltimore has a notable track record of developing mid-to-late-round offensive linemen, with recent examples including Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, and even the undrafted Patrick Mekari. While Samac might not see the field right away for the Ravens, there is a solid chance that he could find his way into the lineup down the road after learning under renowned offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

