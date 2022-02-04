WATCH: Nick Saban talks about young players being unprepared to step up

Alabama’s 2021 season was a rocky one. A rough, unexpected road loss to Texas A&M ruined the chance at a perfect season and nearly hindered the program’s chance at making the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, the team made it the national championship game, but fell short to Georgia.

There were multiple factors that went into why the 2021 Crimson Tide team didn’t look as strong as the program has during the Saban Era, one of which being the young players.

On both sides of the ball, young and inexperienced players were forced to play key roles. Alabama head coach Nick Saban says they simply weren’t ready to take on that challenge.

On 247Sports’ ‘Late Kick’ with Josh Pate podcast, Saban spoke about the work ethic needed in practice and off the field in order to be properly prepared to step up.

“At a place like Alabama, you need to grind everyday, so that when you get an opportunity, you’re going to be ready to take advantage of it. Because you are going to get recognized and you’re going to get looked by a lot of people. So, you want to create value for yourself,” said Saban.

Nick Saban came on the show yesterday and discussed Bama’s issues with some younger players not being prepared when their moment came pic.twitter.com/y3YPAkBQBp — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 3, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!