Watch Nick Saban take a bite out of a lemon for a good cause

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Naylor-Stone Media Suite in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

If you’ve ever wanted, for some reason, to watch Alabama coach Nick Saban take a bite out of a lemon, this is your lucky day.

Enjoy:

It was for a good cause, too. But before we get into that, let’s go to the slow motion!

Anyway, as Saban explained in the video, he took a bite out of that lemon after he was issued a “Lemon Face Challenge” from Aubreigh Nicholas, an 11-year-old who is battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

To Saban, it was a no-brainer to get involved.

“Our team is so proud to be a part of Aubreigh’s Army as you continue your fight and also your efforts in helping raise awareness for DIPG,” Saban said. “I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and we are behind you 100 percent. God bless you and Roll Tide.”

Saban’s video was posted on the “Aubreigh’s Army” Facebook page with the following caption:

“What an awesome man he is. In his busy life with family and football, he took a minute to help spread awareness about DIPG and Aubreigh’s Army!”

Pretty cool.

Aubreigh, who was diagnosed back in September, was a special guest at an Alabama football game when the Crimson Tide hosted Ole Miss last season. She was able to tour the football facilities, meet with some players and even Saban himself.

Saban has a reputation for being a grumpy guy, but stuff like this shows that there is more to him than the surly side you see on the football field.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• 2018 NBA playoffs: The 8 first-round matchups

• Exposed: NFL’s ‘wink-wink’ policy on anthem kneeling

• Knicks fire head coach after yet another dismal season

• Report: ‘Miracle’ former Raiders player is still alive

