WATCH: Nick Saban shows off his Ferrari to Alabama football recruits

They say that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program and it is safe to say that nobody has done it better than Alabama’s Nick Saban.

As the Crimson Tide awaits their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Coach Saban and his staff have been busy recruiting the future Tide stars.

Over the weekend, Alabama hosted several prospects from around the country. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach couldn’t help but show off what I assume to be one of his most prized possessions.

Watch the video below that Alabama football legacy commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr recorded during his official visit with the Crimson Tide as Coach Saban fires up his red Ferrari.

Nick Saban showing off his Ferrari — no driving today, it’s not Wednesday 🎥 @KirkpatrickDre pic.twitter.com/6ZzqpIpbO1 — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) December 10, 2023

The hardware that Coach Saban and Alabam have earned over the past nearly two decades is enough to sell most any recruit on the program, but having a Ferrari is just icing on the cake.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire