WATCH: Nick Saban sends message to former Alabama players in the Super Bowl

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has had many former players of his end up playing in the annual Super Bowl game. This season, there are five, all of which are on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. The Eagles’ opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs has none.

Star quarterback for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts, was heavily doubted after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He’s since silenced most, if not all, of the doubters.

DeVonta Smith, who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama, has been a stellar receiver alongside A.J. Brown, a former Ole Miss standout.

Saban’s message is simple and brief, but shows his pride and care for players that once played for the Tide.

