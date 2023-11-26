WATCH: Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe react to Alabama’s incredible Iron Bowl victory

Alabama football fans can take a collective sigh of relief following the Crimson Tide’s incredible come-from-behind victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.

After nearly giving the game away with penalties and miscues, Alabama made the plays at the end of the game to come away with the much-needed win over their arch-rivals.

Following the impossible win over the Tigers, head coach Nick Saban and star quarterback Jalen Milroe joined CBS Sports Jenny Dell to give their instant reactions to the emotional victory over the Tigers.

Here is the video via CBS Sports College Football as Coach Saban and Jalen Milroe soak in the win:

"There's been some weird stuff to happen here. And this is the first time I can remember it going in our favor."@AlabamaFTBL's Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe react to a breathtaking comeback win against their rival Auburn 🎙️ @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/hNexI4cNDa — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 26, 2023

