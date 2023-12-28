Watch Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe in Disneyland parade before Rose Bowl
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe and more took part in a Disneyland parade before Alabama football plays in the Rose Bowl. Here’s video.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe and more took part in a Disneyland parade before Alabama football plays in the Rose Bowl. Here’s video.
Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
The Herb Kohl Philanthropies announced the death. He was 88.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Who are the players we should be targeting in deals? Who should we send out? We break down your options here, led by a disappointing Devils forward.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Sal Vetri reveals nine matchups fantasy managers can exploit when setting their lineups for championship games.
The Seminoles are missing a ton of key players after going 13-0 and missing out on the College Football Playoff.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!