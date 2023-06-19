WATCH: Nick Saban hilariously spends Father’s Day boxing in virtual reality

From all of us at Roll Tide Wire, we hope everyone had a safe and pleasant Father’s Day weekend just as Alabama head football coach Nick Saban did. Early Monday morning, Coach Saban’s daughter, Kristen, released a hilarious video of Saban from Father’s Day where he is seen competing in a boxing match via virtual reality, and let me tell you, Coach Saban’s jab is no joke.

The media often sees the short and cynical sides of Nick Saban at halftime interviews and post-game press conferences, but never let anyone tell you that he doesn’t have a fun and childish side to him, as well. As soon as the clip hit the internet, it went viral with everyone wanting to see what the seven-time national champion is really made of. As Coach Saban always says, they just don’t make ’em like they used to.

Below, are the internet’s best reactions to the video.

This will fix your Monday blues

Coach has his opponent on the ropes..

It is a nice jab though...

Nick Saban is literally ready to knock the competition out

CFP Committee: You have been warned

Nick Saban vs. Jake Paul PPV?

The right hand could use a little work Coach

Gotta keep your little brother in line every now and then

Can Coach Saban make weight at 170 pounds?

You got a friend in me, Chris

Nothing is keeping the Tide out in '23

NIL is scary

