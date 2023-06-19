WATCH: Nick Saban hilariously spends Father’s Day boxing in virtual reality

From all of us at Roll Tide Wire, we hope everyone had a safe and pleasant Father’s Day weekend just as Alabama head football coach Nick Saban did. Early Monday morning, Coach Saban’s daughter, Kristen, released a hilarious video of Saban from Father’s Day where he is seen competing in a boxing match via virtual reality, and let me tell you, Coach Saban’s jab is no joke.

The media often sees the short and cynical sides of Nick Saban at halftime interviews and post-game press conferences, but never let anyone tell you that he doesn’t have a fun and childish side to him, as well. As soon as the clip hit the internet, it went viral with everyone wanting to see what the seven-time national champion is really made of. As Coach Saban always says, they just don’t make ’em like they used to.

Below, are the internet’s best reactions to the video.

This will fix your Monday blues

Nick Saban playing VR is the elite content I needed today (Via @kristensabansetas/IG) pic.twitter.com/pFPS4zUzWj — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) June 19, 2023

Coach has his opponent on the ropes..

Nick Saban smiling and VR boxing is peak content🤣 pic.twitter.com/FqLZPpmCF2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2023

It is a nice jab though...

What a jab from Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/vSCQYfuukW — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 19, 2023

Nick Saban is literally ready to knock the competition out

Nick Saban is knocking out the competition 😂 (via kristensabansetas/IG) pic.twitter.com/QqG3Uvwke2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2023

CFP Committee: You have been warned

Nick Saban getting those hands ready in case Alabama is left out of the College Football Playoff again pic.twitter.com/uadhswmEIg — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 19, 2023

Nick Saban vs. Jake Paul PPV?

Can't wait for the Nick Saban-Jake Paul fight: 🥊pic.twitter.com/5Tjiw43ZYK — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) June 19, 2023

The right hand could use a little work Coach

Don’t get in the ring with Nick Saban or you getting knocked out 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Dn6WRmB1iU — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) June 19, 2023

Gotta keep your little brother in line every now and then

Saban at the SEC championship when he sees Kirby pic.twitter.com/jyqTlBr0PF — Jonathan Warburton (@jrwarburton13) June 19, 2023

Can Coach Saban make weight at 170 pounds?

Welterweight legend the coach Nicholas “Night Night” Saban🥊🥊 https://t.co/4WGKS7cumv — Damian Mitchell (@rundm6) June 19, 2023

You got a friend in me, Chris

If I see any Saban VR boxing slander on the TL you gon catch these hands for real. — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) June 19, 2023

Nothing is keeping the Tide out in '23

Nick Saban fighting the playoff committee for not letting him in with 4 losses in 3 years pic.twitter.com/RGqoswBlWr — JOE MILTON SZN (@NBAVOLBOY) June 19, 2023

NIL is scary

Saban training to fight off the NIL offers pic.twitter.com/tHGFjMAa8t — Rowdy Southern Saturday (@rowdypod) June 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire