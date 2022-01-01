WATCH: Nick Saban discusses national championship matchup vs. Georgia

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is heading to another national championship game after defeating No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, which served as a College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

The Crimson Tide’s opponent will be the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, after Kirby Smart’s team took down No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

After the conclusion of the Orange Bowl, Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined ESPN to discuss the Bulldogs and the upcoming matchup for a national championship.

The two teams played just a few weeks ago in the SEC Championship game, which Alabama won in convincing fashion.

Nick Saban says Alabama will probably be underdogs in the #CFBPlayoff title game. "Georgia played an outstanding game last night. The part that I saw against Michigan, they were dominant." pic.twitter.com/hUoq2wR8Mg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

