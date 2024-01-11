WATCH: Nick Saban departs Mal Moore practice facility for the final time as head coach

It’s a somber evening in Tuscaloosa, AL as the legendary head coach Nick Saban shockingly stepped away from the game as he announced his retirement. All morning Coach Saban was interviewing potential coaching candidates and doing his recruiting due diligence and then shockingly dropped the bomb late in the afternoon to the team that his time was done. It’s heartbreaking news for Alabama fans nationwide, but a day that was eventually going to come. Going out with an SEC Championship and Rose Bowl berth sure is nothing to be ashamed of either.

There is no telling the impact that Saban has had on thousands upon thousands of people ranging from former coaches, players, citizens of Tuscaloosa, University of Alabama students and so many more. There will never be another Nick Saban and nobody will ever replicate what he did, but man were we lucky to be along for the ride. Nine SEC Championships, six national titles and four Heisman Trophies are just the beginning of the laundry list of accolades he brought to the University.

Students outside of the Mal Moore practice facility waived goodbye to the legendary head coach as he departed for the final time as head coach of the Crimson Tide. College football will go on and Alabama is already well into their hiring process, but this one hurts.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire