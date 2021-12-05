WATCH: Nick Saban delivers another hilarious ‘rat poison’ zinger

After Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia, head football coach Nick Saban was obviously pleased in the SEC Championship postgame press conference.

Nick Saban has famously coined the phrase “rat poison” when discussing the media’s role in the game.

In his postgame press conference, coach Saban delivered another zinger on the famous phrase.

“The rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.” Nick Saban loves being an underdog 😂 pic.twitter.com/uK2iVkEmHg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021

To say that coach Saban and the Alabama team didn’t enjoy playing the role of the underdog is an understatement.

Unfortunately for the Tide, I don’t think they will be playing the underdog role again for a very long time.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.