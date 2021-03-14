Raptors coach Nick Nurse has picked up his share of technical fouls before, but as with other coaches, it’s pretty clear it’s coming. A bad call or something else sets the coach off, he starts yelling at the referee, maybe walks out on the court, and we all know before the referee makes a “T” with his or her hands what is next.

Not to Nick Nurse Saturday night.

Late in the Raptors’ blowout loss to the Hornets, Nurse was a little animated but not over the top, having a conversation with official Tony Brothers, who gave him a casual technical.

That is awesome.

It’s my new favorite Nick Nurse highlight. Ever.

Check out the latest on the Raptors

Watch LaMelo, Charlotte tie NBA record, drain 11 threes in one quarter Three things to know: Kyrie Irving takes star turn, Nets knock off Celtics LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA in jersey sales this season

Watch Nick Nurse get most casual technical foul you’ll ever see originally appeared on NBCSports.com