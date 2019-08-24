The Bears' are still aren't sure who their backup inside linebackers are, and it's one of the positions Matt Nagy has his eye on tonight.

Cue Nick Kwiatkoski, who's had an up-and-down preseason so far. Midway through the 1st quarter, Chuck Pagano sent him on a blitz:

It's a nice move from the fourth-year pro, who is battling with Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods, and Kevin Pierre-Louis for the backup role.

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski bolsters his case for backup ILB spot with nice sack originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago