WATCH: Nick Chubb returns in Batman mask as Dawg Pound Captain before Browns vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns Stadium is on fire before their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. And it got even louder as running back Nick Chubb returned as the Dawg Pound Captain to smash the ceremonial guitar pregame.

With a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs tonight against the Jets, the Browns are pulling out all the stops to get the stadium as loud as possible. Chubb, who suffered a gruesome season-ending injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is a fan favorite and did his best to put on a show.

As he got set to smash the ceremonial guitar as the Dawg Pound Captain, Chubb lived up to his nickname. Pulling out the Batman mask, Chubb ignited Cleveland Browns Stadium as he smashed the guitar to smithereens.

Can the Browns get it done and clinch their first playoff berth since 2020 in front of their home crowd?

NICK CHUBB GETTING THE CROWD READY pic.twitter.com/Uj0PSWfyaq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire