WATCH: Nick Chubb gives Browns comfortable cushion vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns have all but sealed a victory over the New York Jets as Nick Chubb has scored on the ground for the third time today. This performance puts Chubb at a total of 87 yards on 17 carries on the day.

This Browns ground game is exhausting to opposing defenses when they are closing games down the stretch. Kareem Hunt was a battering ram all drive, picking up gritty yards and first downs, while Chubb came in and sealed it with a 12 yard touchdown run.

Chubb is a treat to watch, and the Browns and their fans have to know how blessed they are to see him tote the rock week in and week out.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire