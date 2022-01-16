WATCH: Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam sack Dak Prescott

Kyle Madson
In this article:
The 49ers defense got out to as hot of a start as their offense did. After a San Francisco touchdown, their defense came up with a three-and-out that ended with a sack of quarterback Dak Prescott. Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam both got home and credit for the sack to force a punt.

