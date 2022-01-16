WATCH: Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam sack Dak Prescott
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Not All-Pro?? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ @nbsmallerbear SACK
📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS/Nickelodeon/49ers App pic.twitter.com/9U1E8x6FTX
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 16, 2022
The 49ers defense got out to as hot of a start as their offense did. After a San Francisco touchdown, their defense came up with a three-and-out that ended with a sack of quarterback Dak Prescott. Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam both got home and credit for the sack to force a punt.