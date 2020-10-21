Watch Nick Bosa rehab torn ACL, take first steps toward 49ers return

Check out Bosa rehabbing torn ACL, working toward 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa won't return to the 49ers this season, but the edge rusher is on the road to recovery from a torn ACL.

Orange County-based MOTUS Specialists Physical Therapy posted an Instagram video Tuesday of the 22-year-old using a glute hamstring machine as part of his rehab, writing that the 49ers star worked on strengthening his back, glutes, hamstring and calves in order to reduce the risk of future injury.

First time we’ve seen Nick Bosa since tearing his ACL, working on his rehab.



Bosa sustained a torn ACL in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas did, too, and coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this month the players' surgeries were "extremely successful."

The 49ers selected Bosa with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was a revelation on their defense last season. Bosa recorded 9.0 sacks in the regular season, adding 4.0 more in three playoff games. Now, the 49ers still are getting used to life without their defensive focal point.

In the four games Bosa has missed thus far, the 49ers have managed seven sacks. Defensive end Kerry Hyder leads the team with 2.5 during that time, but Bosa's absence -- as well as Dee Ford's -- is one that a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations can withstand for only so long.

The 49ers reportedly are optimistic Bosa will play next season, and his eventual return will be a big boost whenever it does happen. Bosa took some of his initial steps to doing so Tuesday, and the road ahead is a long one.

But if he eventually returns to his rookie-year form, it'll be well worth the wait.