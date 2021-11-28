WATCH: Nick Bosa gets Kirk Cousins for 11th sack of season

Nick Bosa is on a tear in his third NFL season. He helped put the Vikings behind the sticks after a 49ers punt in the second quarter. On a first-and-10, Bosa flew off the right edge and hit Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first sack of the game and 11th off the year. He had his 10th sack in Week 11 to set his new career high. Minnesota wound up punting a couple plays later.