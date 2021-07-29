Watch: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jalen Hurd back in action for 49ers

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Jalen Hurd all passed physicals and avoided started their 2021 training camp on an injured list. Instead, they were suited up and participating Wednesday when the 49ers held their first full practice of the year.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie signal caller Trey Lance drew plenty of attention given their respective importance to the team’s short and long-term future, but the trio of Bosa, Ford and Hurd returning was perhaps the biggest note of the day.

It’s not a surprise that they were on the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday said that would be the case. However, videos from the session show that all three are moving well and look to be trending in the right direction health-wise leading into the 2021 season.

Here’s video of each from the first day of training camp:

DE Nick Bosa

https://twitter.com/49ersfangirl/status/1420441743321755649?s=20 Having Bosa back leading the defensive line will give the 49ers' defense at least a chance to reach its ceiling. Without him it's hard to envision that unit being much more than average. He didn't participate in team drills while the team eases him back in following his torn ACL in Week 2 last season.

DE Dee Ford

https://twitter.com/Eric_Branch/status/1420441580196929538?s=20 Ford is still easing his way in after a back injury limited him to only one game last season and forced him to spend his entire offseason at the team facility rehabbing and receiving treatment. While his return for camp is a positive sign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team take extra caution with him in terms of his workload in order to get him as healthy as possible for the regular season.

WR Jalen Hurd

https://twitter.com/ChrisBiderman/status/1420439562736660483?s=20 Hurd looks fluid and explosive following an ACL tear during last year's training camp. He was working his way back from a back injury in 2019 when he went down with his ACL injury. He'll be in the mix and possibly the frontrunner for the third receiver spot once he's back in team drills, but for now he's easing in with individual work only. Early returns are strong for him though.

