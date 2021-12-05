WATCH: Nick Bosa blasts Russell Wilson for strip sack

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s been a wild first quarter in Seattle and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa contributed to the chaos with a strip sack after an interception from 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. On a first-and-20 for Seattle, QB Russell Wilson dropped to throw and before he could scramble was hit hard enough by Bosa to send the ball flying backward. The result was a second-and-43 for Seattle and ultimately led to a missed 56-yard field goal.

