Watch: Nicholls secures second Southland baseball title in a row with 15-1 win over McNeese

HAMMOND, La. — Nicholls’ baseball program secured its second Southland Conference Tournament title in a row with a 15-1 run-rule win over McNeese in Saturday’s championship game.

Parker Coddou entered the championship round with just two hits in the Southland Conference Tournament, but the former E.D. White Cardinals’ two-home run, five-RBI performance headlined a Nicholls’ hit parade that saw 15 runs scored on 16 hits.

Coddou’s home runs were two of the best moments in the ball game.

The biggest moments came from the Colonels’ defense and pitcher Dylan Farley who fought off both the Cowboys’ offense and a ferocious horse fly near the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the fifth inning.

McNeese eliminated No. 1 Lamar earlier in the day with a 14-4 run-rule win over the Cardinals.

Farley finished with six strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run in his eighth start of the year.

Parker Coddou, Edgar Alvarez, Gerardo Villarreal, Garrett Felix, and Dylan Farley were named to the All-Tournament team.

Basiel Williams was named Southland Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Nicholls notches their 38th win of the year and the Colonels are now 10-0 in Hammond under head coach Mike Silva but the most impressive stat is that Nicholls 15-1 in conference play on the road this year.

Momentum they will take into the NCAA regional round.

The NCAA selection show is set for Monday at 11 a.m. That’s when the Colonels will learn their regional destination.

