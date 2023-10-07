Watch Nicholls football receiver David Robinson Jr. make near-impossible touchdown catch

After a Tyler Morton interception set Nicholls football up with a short field on Saturday against Houston Christian, the Colonels were able to capitalize as quarterback Pat McQuaide led the offense into the red zone.

From 14 yards out, the sophomore signal-caller looked toward sixth-year senior receiver David Robinson Jr. in the back corner of the end zone. Despite battling through pass interference, his line of sight blocked by the Huskies' defensive back and only having one free hand, Robinson made one of the best catches of the college football season for the touchdown.

A Central Lafourche High School alumnus, Robinson redshirted his freshman season with the Colonels in 2018 but has played in each of the last four seasons. Nicholls and Houston Christian are tied, 7-7, late in the first quarter.

