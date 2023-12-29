Watch Nic Anderson's 'toe drag' TD catch to give OU football lead vs. Arizona

Oklahoma took the lead against Arizona for the first time in the second quarter of the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night thanks to a pass from Jackson Arnold to Nic Anderson.

The 10-yard-pass saw Anderson drag his feet to be inbounds, with an extra point putting the Sooners ahead 14-13.

Watch the key catch in the end zone here:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: OU football's Nic Anderson TD highlight catch vs. Arizona in Alamo Bowl