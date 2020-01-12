Watch: NHL superstar Ovechkin's golf swing could (still) use some work

If you thought NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin had been honing his golf skills since quite possibly the luckiest hole-in-one in the history of the sport, well think again.

Ovechkin's swing looks very much the same as it did back in 2006, when he "SWEARGAHH" he made an ace in his first ever golf outing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fourteen years, one Stanley Cup and about a million goals later, the Washington Capitals' captain found some time to show off that silky smooth swing once again, at a charity Topgolf event benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

From the looks of things, Ovechkin put up quite the stat line, one complete whiff and zero points on the board.

Alex Ovechkin missed the golf ball on his first swing 😂 pic.twitter.com/eAFXNA129I — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 12, 2020

Perhaps the "Great 8" would've had more luck while lying on his back.

Here are some other photos and videos of the event courtesy of Ian Oland and the Washington Capitals:

A season ticket holder flew over Ethan and his family from Ireland for a once in a lifetime opportunity to play Topgolf with @ovi8. Ethan brought Ovi a Belfast Gaints jersey as a gift. He has an incurable illness and moments like this are what matters most. pic.twitter.com/6hsbhEGmxB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2020

Ok we may have a best swing nomination here @backstrom19 pic.twitter.com/qdpYCcNge1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2020

Ovi and his group pic.twitter.com/06DaM6Chwb — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 12, 2020