How to Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs Online: Livestream Hockey Without Cable

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the 2024 NHL playoffs is with a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. Get a five-day free trial here.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost here, delivering some of the best tournament action in all of sports. The Vegas Golden Knights enter this year’s NHL playoffs as the reigning champs, but they’ll face tough competition teams like the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, and Winnipeg Jets.

No matter what team you’re you’re following, you’ll need a good way to watch this year’s NHL playoffs. Below are a few of the best ways for cord-cutters to livestream the NHL playoffs online, including an option for streamers looking to watch games for free.

How to Watch NHL Playoffs Online Without Cable

This year, ESPN and TNT will be broadcasting NHL playoff games across their respective families of channels (so, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, TNT, TBS, and TruTV). But, if you don’t have cable, you can still stream the NHL Playoffs online. Below are a few streaming services that will let you watch the NHL Playoffs live online, whether through your smart TV, phone, laptop, or any other streaming-enabled device.

Stream NHL Playoffs on DirecTV Stream

Our top pick for streaming the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is DirecTV Stream, which carries ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, and TruTV in its most affordable package, the Entertainment plan. This plan starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $98.99 a month for three months. After this introductory period, the price increases to $108.99 a month.

Stream NHL Playoffs on Sling

A more affordable streaming service that you can use to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs is Sling. With the service’s Orange + Blue plan, you get access to 46 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, and TruTV for NHL playoff livestreams. Sling Orange + Blue costs $55 a month, but doesn’t come with a free trial.

Stream NHL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Another live TV streaming service that you can use to watch the NHL playoffs online is Hulu + Live TV. The big draw with Hulu + Live TV is the value: For $76.99 a month, you get access to more than 95 live TV channels (including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, TNT, TBS, and TruTV), as well as complimentary subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on-demand content.

Stream NHL Playoffs on ESPN+

The cheapest way to watch NHL Playoff games online is ESPN+. For just $10.99 a month, you’ll be able to live stream NHL Playoffs games on smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and any other smart devices. The catch? ESPN+ has limited coverage of the tournament, as you won’t be able to watch any of the games shown on but it’s worth checking out for such a low price.

Stream NHL Playoffs on Max + B/R Sports

This year, Max is also offering limited NHL playoff livestreams through its B/R Sports add-on. You’ll be able to watch all games shown on TNT channels for only $9.99 a month (on top of your existing Max plan — those also start at $9.99 a month).

Can You Get Free NHL Playoff Livestreams?

Don’t want to pay more to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trial offered by DirecTV Stream, you can watch NHL playoff games for free for five days. It won’t get you every game for free, but works great for catching a few games. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

How to Get Tickets to NHL Playoff Games

The only thing better than live streaming the NHL playoffs online is of course catching a game in person.

Playoff games are happening all over the U.S. and Canada, so you likely have an opportunity to see a game somewhere near your area. Head to trusted resale sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geek to check locations and get the best prices on authentic tickets (even last minute).

When Are the NHL Playoffs? 2024 Schedule, Bracket

This year’s NHL playoffs get underway on Saturday, April 20, and run until June when we’ll have the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Here’s the schedule of upcoming games.

(Times in ET)

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: @ FLA — April 21, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2-7: TBD

A2 Boston Bruins vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: @ BOS — April 20, 8 p.m. on TBS

Game 2-7: TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

Game 1: @ NYR — April 21, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2-7: TBD

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New York Islanders

Game 1: @ CAR — April 20, 5 p.m. on TBS

Games 2-7: TBD

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC2 (VGK or LA)

Game 1-7: TBD

C2 Winnipeg Jets vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

Game 1-7: TBD

P1 Vancouver Canucks vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

Game 1-7: TBD

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 (VGK or LA)

Game 1-7: TBD

