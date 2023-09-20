NHL Global Series preseason games: How to watch the Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes

Drew Doughty #8 and the Los Angeles Kings are ready to play the Arizona Coyotes in Australia this weekend. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hockey fans, get ready, because the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes are going global this weekend to kick off the 2023 NHL preseason. The 2023-24 NHL preseason opens this Friday (or Saturday depending on your timezone) with the Coyotes vs. Kings in Melbourne, Australia — the first-ever NHL game played in the Southern Hemisphere. Ready to watch your favorite hockey teams clash on a far-away continent in the NHL Global Series? Here’s how to tune into the Kings vs. Coyotes matches this weekend.

How to watch the Kings vs. Coyotes Global Series games

Dates: Sept. 22-23

Time: 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

What channel is the Kings vs. Coyotes Global Series game on?

The two preseason games will be on NHL Network (and iHeartRadio), with announcers Nick Nickson, Jim Fox and Daryl Evans.

How to watch the NHL Global series games: Kings vs. Coyotes without cable:

(Fubo) Watch NHL Network Fubo Ultimate Fubo TV’s Ultimate tier gives you access to NHL Network, so you can catch all of the Global Series games. Plus, get ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Showtime, NFL RedZone and 200+ more live channels. At $99.99 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a pricier option, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $100 at Fubo

When does the NHL preseason start?

The 2023-24 NHL preseason opens this week with the Coyotes vs. Kings Global Series game in Melbourne, Australia, kicking off a 15-day, 111-game slate played across 44 NHL and neutral-site venues in North America and Australia from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.

2023 NHL preseason schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 23

Arizona (split squad) vs. Los Angeles (split squad), at Melbourne, Australia (Rod Laver Arena), 12 a.m. ET/2 p.m. local *

Arizona (split squad) at St. Louis (split squad), 3 p.m.

Arizona (split squad) vs. St. Louis (split squad), at Wichita, Kan. (INTRUST Bank Arena), 8 p.m.

* 9 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, Sept. 22

Sunday, Sept. 24

Arizona (split squad) vs. Los Angeles (split squad), at Melbourne, Australia (Rod Laver Arena), 12 a.m. ET/2 p.m. local *

Columbus (split squad) at Pittsburgh (split squad), 1 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

NY Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Arizona (split squad) vs. Dallas, at Cedar Park, Texas (H-E-B Center), 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh (split squad) at Columbus (split squad), 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles (split squad) at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

* 9 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Sept. 23

Monday, Sept. 25

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 2 p.m.

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 6 p.m.

New Jersey (split squad) at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey (split squad), 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 9 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Seattle (split squad), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Buffalo vs. Toronto, at St. Thomas, Ont. (Joe Thornton Community Centre) (Kraft Hockeyville), time TBA

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Carolina (split squad) at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina (split squad) at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at San Diego, Calif. (Pechanga Arena), 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Columbus at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis, at Independence, Mo. (Cable Dahmer Arena), 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Florida vs. Ottawa, at Sydney, N.S. (Centre 200) (Kraft Hockeyville), time TBA

Anaheim vs. Arizona, at Palm Desert, Calif. (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, at Halifax, N.S. (Scotiabank Centre), 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center), 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. San Jose, at Salt Lake City, Utah (Delta Center), 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona, at Tucson, Az. (Tucson Convention Center), 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.