WATCH: NHL game starts with 10 player brawl

That night, Rempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game. Later in the contest, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the game with a high elbow and was subsequently suspended for four games.
Rempe and MacDermid fought the longest on Wednesday as their tussle continued at center ice after the other four fights had ended. Four players from each team received game misconducts 2 seconds into the game.
“It was great to see the team responding that way and having each other’s backs out there,” said MacDermid, who hadn’t played the past four games for New Jersey but was on the ice for the opening faceoff. “l have a lot of respect for him (Rempe). He’s a young kid trying to do his thing. I understand that.”
“I had no idea that was going to happen. It was a spur of the moment thing,” MacDermid said of the five simultaneous fights.
Miller fought Marino, Trouba battled Tierney, Goodrow went against Bahl and Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey fought New Jersey’s Curtis Lazar. Vesey and Lazar remained in the game since they fought first and didn’t receive additional punishment.
“There was a lot going on. Five fights to start the game. I don’t think anyone expected that,″ Devils interim head coach Travis Green said.
Green also exchanged words with Rangers coach Peter Laviolette between the benches after the fracas.
“I have no idea why Peter was upset,” Green said. ”Their players were lining up fights before the game. We all know why it happened tonight. Something happened the game before.”
All 10 players also received five-minute fighting penalties.
