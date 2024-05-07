How to Watch NHL Draft Lottery 2024 Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Although the NHL is in the middle of the playoffs, it’s never too early to start thinking about the next season — especially if you missed the post-season altogether. The NHL Draft Lottery 2024 is where teams can start dreaming of the future.

The San Jose Sharks expected to get the No. 1 pick since the team had the worst record (19-54-9) in the entire league. However, no matter which teams gets the No. 1 pick, it’s expected that Boston University superstar forward Macklin Celebrini will have his name called first by NHL Commissioner Gary Bruce Bettman.

The draft lottery takes place at NHL Network Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The event happens just before Game 2 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers playoff series.

The NHL Draft Lottery airs live on ESPN and livestreams on ESPN+. You can watch the race with any live TV streaming service that has ESPN, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Sling Orange.

How To Watch The NHL Draft Lottery 2024 Online Free

Want to watch the NHL Draft Lottery online? It’s streamable on ESPN+, which starts at $10.99/Month. If you don’t want to go monthly, you can get a yearly subscription for $109.99 annually. This is about 15% off the month-to-month price.

You can also get the Disney Trio, which starts at $14.99/month. The ad-supported package includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

DirecTV Stream has ESPN with all of the cable alternative’s plans. Prices start at $69.99 per month for the “Entertainment” package, which includes over 75 channels — including AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, FX, HGTV, Nickelodeon, TBS, truTV and others.

The streaming service offers a free 5-day trial. This is more than enough time to watch the NHL Draft Lottery 2024 on ESPN online for free. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over.

Get: DirectV Stream 5-Day Free Trial

The NHL Draft Lottery 2024 airs on ESPN on Tuesday, May 7. The best ways to watch online is with ESPN+ or DirecTV Stream.

