How to Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs Online Without Cable

With the end of the 2023-24 NHL season nearly over, it might be a good time to check in on pro hockey just before the NHL Stanley Cup Finals in June.

Starting tonight, May 21, we have Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Florida Panthers taking on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Meanwhile, Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with the Edmonton Oilers battling the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 22 with a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TNT.

The NHL Conference Finals broadcast on ESPN, TNT and ABC (for Eastern Conference Finals weekend games). If you were looking for the best way to watch NHL game online, scroll down and check out a few of our favorite streaming services to watch games online without cable.

How to Stream the 2024 NHL Conference Finals Online

Starting at $69.99/Month (which comes with a 5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream has every channel you’ll need to catch NHL conference finals games, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. And if you’re a sports fan, it even includes a major networks like FS1, FS2, ESPN2, CBS Sports Network, Sportsman Channel and others.

Hulu + Live TV is another great way to catch all the pro hockey action live with options to record the games to watch later, thanks to the service’s Cloud DVR. In addition to having access to all the networks carrying NHL games, like ABC, ESPN and TNT, you’ll also be able to watch ESPN+ for even more NHL action. It also includes Disney+ and Hulu’s extensive lineup of original shows and movies.

Sling TV is the most comprehensive and affordable way to stream all the networks that carry NHL Conference Finals games. The streamer’s Sling Orange + Blue package includes ESPN, TNT and ABC, while for a limited-time, you can get the first month of service for only $35/Month (and $60/Month afterwards).

Meanwhile, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) now includes the B/R Sports hub as part of service. The hub has access all sports on TNT including “NHL on TNT” for the NHL Western Conference Finals. Max starts at $9.99/month for the ad-supported plan and goes all the way up to $19.99/month for ad-free 4K picture quality.

The streamer’s B/R Sports hub includes “NBA on TNT,” U.S. Soccer, NCAA March Madness and much more, as well as hit movies, such as “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more. It also has award-winning series, such as “Succession,” “Barry,” “The White Lotus” and more.

Fubo is another options for streaming the NHL, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The streamer’s “Pro” Plan lets you access more than 189 channels, including ESPN and ABC. However, it doesn’t include TNT, so it might make a service like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV a better fit for NHL games.

Additionally, Fubo is one of the best options for streaming live sports, with 35 RSNs and local networks such as NBC, CBS, Fox, FS1, FS2, BeIn Sports, the Big 10 and the Golf Channel. The streaming service is currently offering a 7-day free trial to try before you buy.

Check out a complete schedule of the 2024 NHL Playoffs here

