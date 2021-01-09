How to watch NFL wild-card playoffs: Live stream, time, date, TV channel, and playoff seeds

The regular season is wrapped up and it’s all come down to this folks. The NFL playoffs officially begin today with the first three games in the wild-card round. And with football about to go off the air for the next few months, you undoubtedly want to know how to watch the NFL playoffs. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Below has all the game information, TV channels, and live stream information for each of the six NFL wild-card playoff games on the schedule this weekend. Who wins this week will go onto the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next week to earn a shot at the AFC and NFC Championship Games before Super Bowl LV.

Take a look below to see when each AFC and NFC playoff game takes place and how you can watch NFL playoffs action live streamed.

AFC playoffs: Indianapolis Colts (No. 7 seed) at Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed)

Colts vs. Bills game information:

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 9, 1:05 p.m. ET Bills stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Colts vs. Bills game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Colts vs. Bills TV channel:

CBS

NFC playoffs: Los Angeles Rams (No. 6 seed) at Seattle Seahawks (No. 3 seed)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks game information:

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Jan. 9, 4:40 p.m. ET Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Rams vs. Seahawks game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Rams vs. Seahawks TV channel:

FOX

NFC playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 5 seed) at Washington Football Team (No. 4 seed)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers vs. Football Team game information:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Saturday, Jan. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Buccaneers vs. Football Team game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Buccaneers vs. Football Team TV channel:

NBC

AFC playoffs: Baltimore Ravens (No. 5 seed) at Tennessee Titans (No. 4 seed)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Ravens vs. Titans game information:

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Ravens vs. Titans game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Ravens vs. Titans TV channel:

ABC/ESPN

NFC playoffs: Chicago Bears (No. 7 seed) at New Orleans Saints (No. 2 seed)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Saints game information:

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 10, 4:40 p.m. ET Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bears vs. Saints game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Bears vs. Saints TV channel:

CBS

AFC playoffs: Cleveland Browns (No. 6 seed) at Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 3 seed)

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Browns vs. Steelers game information:

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Jan. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Browns vs. Steelers game streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Browns vs. Steelers TV channel:

NBC