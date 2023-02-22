WATCH: NFL releases video of top-10 plays from 2022 Bills season
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and more.
The Bills had some huge plays during their 2022 season.
Check out the top-10 highlights from the year that was in the video released by NFL.com below:
The @BuffaloBills had an incredible season. We’re counting down until the 2023 season begins 🙌 pic.twitter.com/edJ9qBDOAj
— NFL (@NFL) February 20, 2023
Related
Reasons why the Bills are unlikely to use the franchise tag as window opens
Here are the 5 players the Bills have used the franchise tag on
Stefon Diggs explains outburst toward Josh Allen 'built up' from season's difficulties (video)