How to watch the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys will play their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here’s what fans need to know to watch or attend the game.

HOW TO WATCH IN-PERSON

The Cowboys will host the Raiders at AT&T Stadium and fans can buy tickets on SeatGeek or any ticketing platform. Tickets start at $25 on SeatGeek.

STREAMING OPTIONS/ LIVE TV

The game can be watched on CBS 11 or streamed on the CBS Sports website. The game can also be streamed on the NFL+ app though blackout restrictions apply.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED?

The Cowboys face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 7 p.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.