How to watch NFL Network’s ‘Schedule Release ’21’ schedule reveal show

The long wait is finally over, just one more day until the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule is revealed. In honor of the big event, the NFL Network is hosting a schedule reveal show, “Schedule Release ’21.”

The three-hour special will air on the NFL Network and will be available to stream live on NFL.com and the NFL app. “Schedule Release 21” starts promptly at 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 12.

The crew from “NFL GameDay Morning” will anchor the show and reporters will be on-site at locations around the league. Special guests will also make appearances to discuss the prime-time games and top matchups this season.

For a complete list of the Seahawks’ 2021 opponents, click here.

