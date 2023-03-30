WATCH: NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt wants Josh Allen to keep up physical play

A lightning rod for attention relating to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is his style of play.

While a gun-slinger that has improved his throwing since his rookie year, there’s one area never really got better at: Taking less hits.

What makes Allen so different is his ability to move while being such a big-bodied QB. Because of that, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and others often discuss wanting Allen to be more self-aware when taking shots from defenders.

However, NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt thinks the opposite. The analyst doesn’t want Allen to take an injury, but Brandt thinks Allen should keep rolling the dice and making dynamic plays no matter the consequence.

Check out the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast clip below for the full breakdown:

Sean McDermott & Brandon Beane have spoken about Josh Allen needing to change the way he plays. @KyleBrandt loves him just the way he is. 🔗: https://t.co/rk676J6gA4 pic.twitter.com/qIILoM4sj2 — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) March 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire