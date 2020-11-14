The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods, field resume Round 2 at Augusta National

Watch: ‘NFL Matchup’ breaks down Tua Tagovailoa’s high-level skills

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read

The early play of Tua Tagovailoa as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback has certainly done well to inject excitement into the fanbase and create expectations that Tagovailoa is equipped to handled the pressure of playing the position in South Florida at a high level. Miami’s search for a proper heir to Dan Marino has been a long, difficult journey — and while Tagovailoa has much to do before he’s able to successfully close the book on the team’s search, he’s well on his way.

The Dolphins are 2-0 with Tagovailoa as the starter and their wins have come in very, very different ways. Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams was a wild, thrilling win that featured a whole lot of defense and some key special teams plays; whereas Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals saw Tagovailoa’s “arrival” as a starter with just a few key defensive plays sprinkled in.

When you add it all together, Miami should feel as though no matter what kind of script the game follows, the Dolphins will be ready and able to be in position to secure wins — thanks in large part to Tagovailoa’s early flashes. ESPN’s “NFL Matchup” put Tagovailoa under the microscope this past week and explored what exactly the rookie quarterback has been showing through his first two starts and why he appeared well positioned to springboard his play as a result of the early baseline:

Using the full field of play and having comfort working his eyes completely across the field, this is the kind of mental processing and footwork that strong quarterback play is made of. It would be understandable if the Dolphins kept him out of such reads as much as possible — but while the Dolphins aren’t breaking out a bunch of exotic pass concepts, they’re clearly willing and able to let Tagovailoa work through multiple reads. They could be vertical or horizontal but Tagovailoa’s done well with what has been put on his plate thus far, as illustrated by “NFL Matchup” analyst Matt Bowen.

The question now is what the Dolphins put on his plate next. Expect a little bit more each and every time he aces a test.

Latest Stories

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Lost ball leaves DeChambeau in danger of missing Masters cut

    US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose ball-bashing feats had people fearing he would overwhelm Augusta National, is struggling just to make the cut at the Masters.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Morning charges for Tiger, Rahm as 84th Masters resumes

    Defending champion Tiger Woods was set for a morning test at Amen Corner while second-ranked Jon Rahm chased the leaders as the darkness-halted second round of the Masters resumed Saturday.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Longtime Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman dies at age 45

    John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    Oliver Brown: Rory McIlroy's lack of filter makes watching him a joy - whether in triumph or toil Why are swings more divergent in modern golf? The Masters contenders hoping to end their wait for a first green jacket Full leaderboard

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • A ‘colorful’ pep talk after a disastrous start sends Rory McIlroy on his way at the Masters

    It was not a pretty start for Rory McIlroy on Friday morning, but with some tough lough from an Augusta National member he turned it around.